Joseph E Nobles
09/30/1937 - 01/29/2020
MACON, GA- Joseph "Joe" Eli Nobles, 82, of Wimbish Rd. passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020.
Services will be held Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 1:00PM at Reece Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be in Macon Memorial Park. Rev. Tommy Freeman will officiate.
Mr. Nobles was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Hade R. Nobles, Sr., and Eula Belle Joiner Nobles. He was preceded in death by his son Michael L. Nobles, and his siblings Richard Nobles, Billy Ray Nobles, Judy Grimsley and Joan Nobles. Joe was a Truck Driver and a Baptist. He was a member of Huntington Beach Masonic Lodge #308 in Huntington Beach, CA. He was a veteran of the United State Navy and the United State Air Force.
Survivors include his wife of 63 ½ years, B. Jean Markel Nobles. Daughter, Jeanie A. Nobles Smith. Son G. Russell (Donna) Nobles. Grand Children, Justin R. (Beth) Nobles, and Jessica (Kyle) Van Sickle. Great Grandchildren, Ayden Warren, Sawyer Smith, Elijah Nobles, Haden Nobles, and Kaidyn Van Sickle. Brothers, Hade R. (Marjorie) Nobles, Jr., and David (Karen) Nobles. Sister Linda Nobles.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Monday February 3, 2020 in Reece Funeral Home.
Following the graveside service, the family will gather at the home of Linda Nobles in Gray, GA.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joseph E Nobles
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020