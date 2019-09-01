Joseph Edward Cody
July 9, 1934 - August 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Joseph Cody, age 85, passed away Friday, August 30, at the Antebellum on Arlington Assisted Living Home. Services will be held at Hart's at the Cupola on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00AM, with burial in Parkway Memorial Gardens, Warner Robins. Visitation will be held at 10:00, before the service.
Mr. Cody was born at home in Arcade, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Joyce Sercer Cody, his parents William and Myra Cody, and his sisters Mary Cody Blasingame and Marie Cody Butler. He is lovingly remembered by his children: Timothy (QianQi) Cody, William Cody, Susan Cody Ciavolino (Marco), Joseph Cody (Jill), and Ann Cody Beall (James). He was the beloved Big Guy to his 11 grandchildren: Timothy and Carolyn Cody; Elizabeth, Amy, Emily, and Jonathan Ciavolino; Bryan and Eric Cody; Joyce Evelyn, Mary Lin, and Joshua Beall. He is also survived by his brother, John Cody of Jefferson, GA.
Mr. Cody retired as Director of Distribution from Robins Air Force Base where he received multiple Meritorious Civilian Service Awards during his 30 year career. In retirement, he founded Oak Hill Nurseries where he provided plants and landscaping to his family, friends, and local contractors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the or the .
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019