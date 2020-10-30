1/1
Tech Sgt. Joseph Edward Stoker
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tech Sgt. Joseph Edward Stoker
June 20, 1949 - October 27, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Tech. Sgt. Joseph E. Stoker (Retired), 71, of Warner Robins, passed away October 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Ave. with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until time of service. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing observed to attend the service.
Mr. Stoker was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to the late Frederick and Catherine Bartuchk Stoker. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Robins Air Force Base as a supply clerk until his retirement. He was of the Catholic faith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Reba Tucker Stoker; son, Eric Stoker (Melissa); daughter, Melissa King (Creig); grandchildren, Savannah and Hudson Stoker and Kennedy Bowling; sister-in-law, Jackie Nordmann; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences and share memories. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Tech Sgt. Joseph Edward Stoker



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Reba my Prayers are with you and your family. Joe was very kind.
Patsey Johnson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved