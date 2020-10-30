Tech Sgt. Joseph Edward Stoker
June 20, 1949 - October 27, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Tech. Sgt. Joseph E. Stoker (Retired), 71, of Warner Robins, passed away October 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Ave. with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until time of service. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing observed to attend the service.
Mr. Stoker was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to the late Frederick and Catherine Bartuchk Stoker. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Robins Air Force Base as a supply clerk until his retirement. He was of the Catholic faith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Reba Tucker Stoker; son, Eric Stoker (Melissa); daughter, Melissa King (Creig); grandchildren, Savannah and Hudson Stoker and Kennedy Bowling; sister-in-law, Jackie Nordmann; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express condolences and share memories. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Tech Sgt. Joseph Edward Stoker