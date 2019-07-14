Joseph Ernest Sciarro
July 26, 1944 - July 11, 2019
Centerville, GA- Joseph "Joe" Ernest Sciarro, 74, passed away July 11, 2019, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 1944, he was the son of Joseph Dominic Sciarro and Marie Guarro Sciarro. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Eva Rayauskas.
Joe grew up on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, surrounded by his large, loving Italian family. He attended Wildwood Catholic Elementary and Wildwood Catholic High School. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in mechanical engineering and for over 50 years was an avid Villanova Wildcats fan.
As an engineer, Joe had the unique opportunity to assist with landing of the first astronauts on the moon. His team designed the pressurization system for the Eagle lunar landing module. Later, while working for Atlantic Electric, Joe was involved with designing the cleanup protocol for the Three Mile Island nuclear incident and afterwards wrote new safety protocols for the nuclear power industry. He continued his engineering career at Robins Air Force Base where he retired in 2007.
Joe's loving memory will be forever treasured by his loving wife, Beth Sciarro of Centerville, Georgia, Irene Sciarro, mother of Stephanie (Mike) Phillips of North Augusta, South Carolina, Jeff (Christie) Sciarro, of Greenville, SC, sister Carol (Ron) Parra of Folsom, Pennsylvania, and grandchildren Shylah, Caleb, and Aaron Phillips. Joe will also be missed by his loving canine companion, Sandy.
Services, which will be private and have been entrusted to Burpee Scott.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jay's Hope in memory of Sarah Kinsaul or to the animal rescue center of your choice.
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019