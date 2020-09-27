Joseph Francis WelchSeptember 13, 1957 - September 18, 2020Traverse City, Michigan- Joseph Francis Welch passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan, surrounded by his loving family. "Today is full of memories of a brother laid to rest. And every single one of them is filled with happiness."Joe Welch was born in Detroit Michigan on September 13, 1957 to John and Alice Welch. Joe graduated from Churchill High School in Livonia, MI in 1976. He graduated from Hope College in Holland, MI in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, Joe moved to Little Rock, Arkansas where he met and married his loving wife, Susan Hannah Welch, who preceded him in death after 27 years of marriage. They resided in Macon, Georgia for the past 17 years where he worked for Morris Multimedia as an Accountant. Joe loved outdoor activities and was passionate about sailing, tennis and fly fishing. He was a Master Gardener and loved working on his landscapes. Joe fulfilled a lifelong dream of retiring to Traverse City.Joe will be loved and remembered by his siblings: Patrick Welch (and Ivonne Navarro), Ruth Ann Petres, Michael and his wife, Grace Dovell-Welch, John and his wife Tracey Welch, Nieces and Nephews; Sarah and Scott Welch, Heather Petres-Kammer and her husband Paul, Eric Petres and his wife Renee, Michael Welch Jr., and great nieces and nephews, Gavin Kammer, Juliet Kammer, Aubrey Petres and Grayson Petres.The family wishes to express its sincere thanks and gratitude to Munson Hospice and its wonderful staff and volunteers who cared for and supported Joe in his final days.There will be a private service for immediate family members in Traverse City at a later date.