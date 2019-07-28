Frank Walker, Jr
02/19/1945 - 07/24/2019
DRY BRANCH, GA- – Joseph Franklin Walker, Jr., 74, of Old Gordon Rd., passed away Wednesday in Jeffersonville.
Services will be held Monday July 29, 2019 at 1:00PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Macon, GA.
Mr. Walker was born in Enid, OK, the son of the late Joseph Franklin Walker, Sr., and Hazel Elizabeth Ball. He was a salesman for several middle Georgia companies including, Kirby Vacuum Cleaner, Guardian Chemical Co., Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, and Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. He was a former Georgia Kickboxing Champion, and former owner of his own Karate School in Warner Robins. Mr. Walker was a member of the Holiness Church.
Survivors include a daughter and several cousins.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 28, 2019