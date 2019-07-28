In Loving Memory of Pastor Joseph Jenkins and Viola Smith Cooper
Happy Birthday
(1949-2016) and (1926-2006)
Happy Birthday to my husband Pastor Joseph Jenkins and mother Viola Smith Cooper. Continue to thrive in heaven. Every day, Joseph Jenkins and Viola Cooper we think about the amazing memories we lived. Happy Birthday again Pastor Joseph Jenkins (1949-2016) and Viola Smith Cooper (1926-2006). I will be loving you always.
Love,
Wife Bettie, Children (Stacy, Cindy, Dr. John, and Trevor) and granddaughter Aisis Hull
Published in The Telegraph on July 28, 2019