Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Memorial service 4:30 PM The River Church

Joseph John Beaumarchais

August 13, 1962 - February 19, 2020

Warner robins, GA- Joseph John Beaumarchais, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was 57 years old.

Joe was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 13, 1962, and grew up in White Lake, Michigan. He graduated from Lakeland High School and later from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's Degree in English. For 10 years Joe was a great teacher and baseball coach at Bel Air High School in El Paso, Texas; he had a huge impact on the boys he coached and to this day they still call him Coach. He met his wife, Kama, while teaching at Bel Air and they married on July 11, 1992. In 2001, he and his family moved to Warner Robins where he worked in Industrial Sales for 18 years.

Joe was an avid sports enthusiast and a die-hard Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers fan. Fun-loving, intelligent, and respected are three words that describe him. Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish Joe's memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Kama Lyn Beaumarchais of Warner Robins; children, Tyler William Danley, his wife, Theresa, and their son, Theodore of New Braunfels, Texas and Madison Michelle Beaumarchais of Valdosta; parents, Michael and Delores Beningo Beaumarchais; siblings, Diane Ostrum, James Beaumarchais, David Beaumarchais, Thomas Beaumarchais, and Brian Beaumarchais; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dog, Mowgli. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Beaumarchais.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at The River Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joe to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., P.O. Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095.

