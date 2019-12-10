Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph L. "Joe" Graham. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph L. "Joe" Graham

April 11, 1930 - December 9, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- On Monday, December 9, 2019, Joseph "Joe" Graham, Sr., passed peacefully away at the Hazel Colson Hospice House in Perry. Born in 1930 to the late Julius L. Graham and the late Cleo Graham Harden, Joe grew up on a farm in Unadilla, Georgia, where he was a graduate of Unadilla High School. In 1950, he married the love his life, Annette Wilbanks Graham, with whom he built a family and shared nearly 70 years of marriage. In 1952, Joe went to work in the F-15 supply department at Robins Air Force Base, where he worked until he retired in 1987. Shortly after retiring, Joe became a beloved member of the McCullough Funeral Home staff, working there for over twenty years, until he was no longer able. A man of deep faith and a dedicated servant of the Lord, Joe also served as Chaplain to the Warner Robins Police Department for many years. Additionally, he spent 10 years as the Associate Pastor for New Faith Baptist Church. Joe was a dedicated former member of Second Baptist Church, and later Southside Church of God. He also helped to build Christian Life Church in Warner Robins. Joe loved the outdoors and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. A hard worker, Joe will also be remembered for never meeting a stranger and for always having something to say!

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Royce Graham.

Left to cherish Joe's memory and to carry on his legacy of faith are his beloved wife, Annette Graham; daughters, Deborah Dyer Mead (Alvin), and Sandra G. Athon; son, Joseph L. "Joey" Graham; sister, Livonia Howard, all of Warner Robins; grandchildren: Jim Athon, David Athon (Selena), Michael Dyer (Kelly), Naaman Dyer (Wendy), Tim Dyer (Carolina), Brad Athon (April), 13 great-grandchildren, and his devoted and beloved chihuahua, Missy.

Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Joe will be entombed in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in memory of Joe Graham be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA, 31088.

