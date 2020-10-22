1/1
Joseph L. Johnson
Joseph L. Johnson
October 26, 1935 - October 17, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- In loving memory of Mr. Joseph L. Johnson there will be a graveside service held Thursday October 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Joseph Johnson passed away Saturday October 17, 2020. He retired from the United States Air Force and retired as a Computer Specialist at Warner Robins Air Force Base.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted companion Ms. Everlean Walker, two sons Dewaine Johnson and Jerel Walker; one sister Martha Goode; a host of grandchildren, family and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Joseph L. Johnson


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parkway Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 21, 2020
Praying God will comfort and care for you while you celebrate
the legacy that live on.
With Sympathy
Henry /Yvonne and Family
Henry Carr
Family
October 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
