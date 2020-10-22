Joseph L. JohnsonOctober 26, 1935 - October 17, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia- In loving memory of Mr. Joseph L. Johnson there will be a graveside service held Thursday October 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.Mr. Joseph Johnson passed away Saturday October 17, 2020. He retired from the United States Air Force and retired as a Computer Specialist at Warner Robins Air Force Base.He leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted companion Ms. Everlean Walker, two sons Dewaine Johnson and Jerel Walker; one sister Martha Goode; a host of grandchildren, family and friends.Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary