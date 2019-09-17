Joseph Masisak
May 17, 1992 - September 13, 2019
Macon , GA- Joseph Paul (JP) Masisak – 27 passed away on September 13, 2019 at Coliseum Medical Center. He was born on May 17, 1992 in Roswell, GA to the late Paul Masisak and Jan Barker Masisak. He worked at M & W Heating and Air as a HVAC technician. Joseph enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Irene O. Masisak and aunt, Kaye Lovinggood Masisak.
Survivors include: Mother, Jan Barker Masisak of Macon, GA; Sisters: Cara Masisak of Macon, GA and Melissa Masisak Bullington of Panama City, FL; Maternal Grandparents: James (JP) and Kathryn Johnson Barker of Valdosta, GA; Uncle and Aunts: Jim and Robin Barker of Valdosta, GA, Chuck Masisak of Lafayette, GA, Patricia Masisak of Sumter, SC; Niece: Madylen Brooke Masisak of Macon, GA; Mentor: Dr. Craig Anderson of Macon, GA and numerous cousins and friends
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Valdosta Chapel of Music Funeral Services with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman, GA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.musicfuneralservices.com. The Masisak Family is being served by the professional and caring staff of Music Funeral Services, Valdosta.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019