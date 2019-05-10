Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Terry" Meeks. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray 307 Pecan Lane Gray , GA 31032 (478)-986-4278 Memorial service 11:30 AM Haddock Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Terry" Meeks

April 25,1950 - May 7, 2019

Haddock, GA- Joseph "Terry" Meeks of Haddock, GA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. He has won the "good fight" and is now in his eternal home with Jesus. Terry loved his Lord, his family, and his church. He was a man of great integrity.

Terry was born April 25, 1950 in Soperton, GA and is predeceased by his parents, Mary Ella Meeks and Carlos Lee Meeks. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Cady Meeks of Haddock, GA; his children, Jodie Meeks Edwards (Phillip) of Athens, GA and Toby Meeks (Kim) of Haddock, GA; grandchildren, Bailey Kendall Meeks, Emerson Grace Edwards, Pierce Allen Edwards, and Marisa Winget; brothers, Dale Felix Meeks (Freda) of Boise, ID and Charles Earl Meeks of Cedar Bluff, AL; numerous nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Dee (Peary) Herrin of Soperton, GA; as well as very many friends, especially Don Johnson and Chris Gabriel. He is also survived by his fur babies Boo, Spunky, and Pixie.

Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping, and spending time with family and friends. He loved and took great pride in his family and spending time on summer vacations to Mexico Beach, FL and the North Georgia Mountains, as well as other fun trips. Additionally, he loved his time spent at home on Haddock Hill.

Terry graduated from Treutlen County High School in 1969 and was active in several sports. He went on to a career in insurance sales with United Insurance Company of America, as well as the Jones County Farm Bureau where he was formerly the Agency Manager, where he also served on their Board of Directors. He excelled in sales and won many awards and conventions. Terry and Robin were able to travel extensively as a result of having won trips to London, England, Acapulco, Mexico, New Orleans, Washington DC, and Disney World to name a few. Later, he and Robin enjoyed cruises to Canada, New England and two times to Alaska.

Terry was also a former member of the Jones County

Terry's memorial service will be held at Haddock Baptist Church at 11:30AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with Reverend Ron McClung officiating. The family will greet friends one-hour prior from 10:30AM – 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Haddock Baptist Church Legacy Fund, 180 Ethridge Road, Haddock, GA 31033 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.

The family would like to express appreciation to all friends and family that lifted them up during this time, as well as, the staff at Pine Pointe Hospice; especially, Sonia Robinson, Marcenia Dunn, Azalia, Jean, Trina, Lillie and everyone else there that helped make Terry's final days on Earth more comfortable.

Please visit

Hart' Mortuary, Jones County Chapel has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for AMANDA WIGGINS





Joseph "Terry" MeeksApril 25,1950 - May 7, 2019Haddock, GA- Joseph "Terry" Meeks of Haddock, GA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. He has won the "good fight" and is now in his eternal home with Jesus. Terry loved his Lord, his family, and his church. He was a man of great integrity.Terry was born April 25, 1950 in Soperton, GA and is predeceased by his parents, Mary Ella Meeks and Carlos Lee Meeks. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Cady Meeks of Haddock, GA; his children, Jodie Meeks Edwards (Phillip) of Athens, GA and Toby Meeks (Kim) of Haddock, GA; grandchildren, Bailey Kendall Meeks, Emerson Grace Edwards, Pierce Allen Edwards, and Marisa Winget; brothers, Dale Felix Meeks (Freda) of Boise, ID and Charles Earl Meeks of Cedar Bluff, AL; numerous nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Dee (Peary) Herrin of Soperton, GA; as well as very many friends, especially Don Johnson and Chris Gabriel. He is also survived by his fur babies Boo, Spunky, and Pixie.Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping, and spending time with family and friends. He loved and took great pride in his family and spending time on summer vacations to Mexico Beach, FL and the North Georgia Mountains, as well as other fun trips. Additionally, he loved his time spent at home on Haddock Hill.Terry graduated from Treutlen County High School in 1969 and was active in several sports. He went on to a career in insurance sales with United Insurance Company of America, as well as the Jones County Farm Bureau where he was formerly the Agency Manager, where he also served on their Board of Directors. He excelled in sales and won many awards and conventions. Terry and Robin were able to travel extensively as a result of having won trips to London, England, Acapulco, Mexico, New Orleans, Washington DC, and Disney World to name a few. Later, he and Robin enjoyed cruises to Canada, New England and two times to Alaska.Terry was also a former member of the Jones County Rotary Club . He was and active member of Haddock Baptist Church for 30 years and was a Deacon and former Sunday School Director, as well as serving on many church committees. He loved the Baptist Men's Ministry, his Sunday school class, and all the staff and church members. Terry enjoyed working on ministry projects in the church.Terry's memorial service will be held at Haddock Baptist Church at 11:30AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with Reverend Ron McClung officiating. The family will greet friends one-hour prior from 10:30AM – 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Haddock Baptist Church Legacy Fund, 180 Ethridge Road, Haddock, GA 31033 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.The family would like to express appreciation to all friends and family that lifted them up during this time, as well as, the staff at Pine Pointe Hospice; especially, Sonia Robinson, Marcenia Dunn, Azalia, Jean, Trina, Lillie and everyone else there that helped make Terry's final days on Earth more comfortable.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.Hart' Mortuary, Jones County Chapel has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close