Joseph Michael Yacobacci (1945 - 2019)
Obituary
  • "PRAYERS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY...."
    - rita shiver
  • "SANDY John ObeReiter Our love goes too everyone in this..."
    - SANDY Oberreiter
  • "I send you all love, peace and comfort! I'm sorry I can't..."
    - Shannon Amerson Schneider
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. It's very hard to..."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you in your..."
    - Paula Jiles

Joseph Michael Yacobacci
September 7, 1945 - March 31, 2019
Hillsboro, Georgia- Joseph Michael Yacobacci, age 73, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Gale Brown Yacobacci of Hillsboro; daughter and son, Meschael Lynn (Mark) Fields of Hillsboro and Joey Anthony (Amy) Yacobacci of Brunswick; grandchildren, Clint (Amanda) Fields, Alexsis (Andrew) Davis, Taylor Fields, Haleigh Yacobacci, Brandon Yacobacci and Justyn Fields; and great grandchildren, Alea Fields, J. T. Davis, Mikey Fields, Evea Fields and Emmi Davis.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home.
Jordan Funeral Home, Monticello, GA
www.jordanfuneralhomemonticello.com


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019
