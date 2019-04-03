Joseph Michael Yacobacci
September 7, 1945 - March 31, 2019
Hillsboro, Georgia- Joseph Michael Yacobacci, age 73, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Gale Brown Yacobacci of Hillsboro; daughter and son, Meschael Lynn (Mark) Fields of Hillsboro and Joey Anthony (Amy) Yacobacci of Brunswick; grandchildren, Clint (Amanda) Fields, Alexsis (Andrew) Davis, Taylor Fields, Haleigh Yacobacci, Brandon Yacobacci and Justyn Fields; and great grandchildren, Alea Fields, J. T. Davis, Mikey Fields, Evea Fields and Emmi Davis.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019