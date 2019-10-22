Joseph Morgan
Jones County, Georgia- Joseph Morgan, 79, of Comer Road died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at a local nursing home. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm, Tuesday, at Gray Memorial Chapel with services following at 2:00pm, in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Daniel Walker will officiate.
Mr. Morgan was born March 1, 1940, in Dodge County and had lived in Jones County for the past twenty-eight years. He was the son of the late Monroe Morgan and Ruth Thompson Morgan. He was a retired superintendent for Stroud and Company and enjoyed spending his time cutting grass. Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by two children: Debra Morgan and Michael Morgan.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of sixty years: Emily Morgan; children: Wanda Gatlin and James Morgan; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 609 Comer Road in Jones County.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019