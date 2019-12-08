Joseph N. Carter, Jr.
10-02-1951 - 11-26-2019
Monroeville, AL- Mr. Joseph N. Carter, Jr., age 68, passed away November 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. Mr. Carter was a native of Fort Valley, GA, a resident of Monroeville, AL since 1991; and a retired employee of Vanity Fair Corporation. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph N. Carter, Sr. and Dorothy Moncrief Carter. Survivors include: sons, Joey Carter of Navarre, FL and Alex Carter of Monroeville; daughters, Krystel Carter and Jessica Carter, both of Monroeville; brothers, Bobby Carter of Monroeville and Jimmy Carter (Wendy) of Reynolds, GA; a sister, Ann Andrews (John) of Roberta, GA, and 11 grandchildren. Funeral services were held in Monroeville. Burial will be on Monday, December 9th at 2: 00 [email protected] Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fort Valley, GA with military honors.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 8, 2019