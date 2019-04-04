Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph N. Fisher. View Sign

SMSgt. Joseph N. Fisher, USAF (Ret.)

July 8, 1937 - April 1, 2019

Perry, GA- On the evening of Monday, April 1, 2019, Joseph N. Fisher went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. He was 81 years old.

Joseph was born in Cedar Rock, North Carolina on July 8, 1937 to the late Osie B. and Lena V. Fisher. A 1956 graduate of Nashville High School in North Carolina, he proudly served his country for 28 years in the United States Air Force and retired with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Joseph went on to work in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base where he received numerous Awards for Excellence including the Lemay Trophy for AF Outstanding Services organization (large) before retiring.

A true Southern Baptist, Joseph took life easy and enjoyed relaxing and spending time with his family. He served as a Mason with the Scottish Freemasonry, S.J., U.S.A. and was also an avid sports fan, especially of baseball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Curtis Fisher; and brother-in-law, Ronald Hudson.

Joseph's memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Frances Stahl Fisher; children, Donald Fisher, Joseph Fisher (Cindy), AnnMarie Fisher, Udine Loche (Dan), Luanne Cox, Debra Herwig, and Tamara Miller; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Murphy (Rex) and Joyce Hudson; and very best friend, John Filler (Pat).

At the family's request, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Joseph to the , 5962 Zebulon Rd, PMB #359, Macon, GA 31210.

