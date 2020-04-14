Joseph Nathaniel Smith, Jr.
Dec 24, 1953 - Apr 12, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Joseph Nathaniel Smith, Jr., 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Service will be private.
Joe was born December 24, 1953, in Cocoa Beach, Florida to the late Joseph Nathaniel Smith, Sr. and Lucille Rita Schwab Smith. He was preceded in death by a sister: Mary R. Foss.
Joe leaves to cherish his memory his daughters: Joanna Smith and Leah Smith; brothers: Steven Smith and James Smith; sisters: Jackie Burks, Rita Mitchum and Lucy Parden and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Joseph Smith, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2020