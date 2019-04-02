Joseph P. A. "Joe" Côté
July 28, 1933 - March 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Joseph P. A. "Joe" Côté, 85, of Macon, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30AM, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with Father William McIntyre officiating. A reception will be held following the chapel service prior to the service at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2:30PM. The family may be contacted at the residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Claver Catholic School, 133 Ward Street, Macon, GA 31204.
Mr. Côté was a retired Major in the United States Air Force. Following his military career, he served as a radio dispatcher for the Macon Police Department, sanitation inspector for Macon Public Works, real estate agent for Fickling and Walker, and insurance agent for New York Life. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph S. and Blanche Lavoie Côté; two brothers, Frank Côté and George Côté; and a sister, Delores Lecourt Sasser.
Mr. Côté survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jo Côté; children, Johnny Côté (Carole) of Macon, Bill Côté (Christine) of Waterford, Connecticut, Glenn Côté (Tammy) of Washington, Liz Bishop (Rusty) of Macon, and Jack Côté (Dee Dee) of Warner Robins; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 3 brothers.
Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2019