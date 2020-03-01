SMSgt. Joseph "Joe" Ray, USAF (Ret.)
September 10, 1928 - February 28, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- SMSgt. Joseph W. "Joe" Ray USAF (Ret.) retired permanently on February 28, 2020 at the age of 91. Funeral Service will be Monday, March 2, 2:00PM at Green Acres Baptist Church. Burial will be private at the Ellijay, Georgia City Cemetery on Tuesday. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00PM at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. The Reverend Micah Emery will officiate.
Joseph leaves behind a wife of 59 years, Mary; two children, Amber (Jeff) Casper and Josh (Danielle Wilcox) Ray; four grandchildren J. Bronson, T. Cohen, Lanna, and Gavin Ray; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny William Layfette Ray; mother, Margaret Alice (Whitaker); and sister, Ellen Ray Sullivan.
Joseph grew up in Ellijay, GA where he loved the clean crisp mountain air and apple season. Joseph always had wanderlust which is one of the reasons he joined the military where he proudly served our country for more than 26 years. He was involved in logistics most of his career and his service took him to Libya, Japan, Brazil, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Turkey, and France to name a few. He received several meritorious service awards, and various commendation letters.
After retirement, he focused his travels in the continental US taking no less than five trips out West. He was happiest when the tires were rolling.
Recently, he has missed his mornings at Hardees where he sat on a distinguished board of world problem solvers... it's just they were self-appointed and the powers that be haven't recognize their combined wisdom (or bull). Husband, father, uncle, friend...he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations be made to Green Acres Baptist Church's Building Fund or Heart of Georgia Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020