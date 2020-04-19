Joseph "Joe Ray & Jane Broadway Ledlow
September 24, 1965 - Dec. 3, 1955 - April 13, 2020
Tifton, GA - Joseph "Joe" Ray, 54, and Jane Broadway Ledlow, 64, of Tifton passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Florida. A private graveside memorial service will be held for Jane and Joe at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Born September 24, 1965 in Savannah, Joe was the son of the late Donald Carter and Joann Whiddon Carter. He was employed with ITG Brands Tobacco Company and served on the Board of Special Olympics and was very active in .
Joe and Jane are survived by one son, Colby Ledlow and his fiance', Melina Nelson, both of Tifton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Gwen and Nickolas Huerta of Tifton and Casey and Brad Mullins of West Point; six grandchildren, Sierra Moore, Gracen and Jake Yawn, Lannah Parr, Faith Hall, Malachi Hall and Drake Ledlow; and several nieces and nephews.
They were both preceded in death by one grandson, Isaiah Hall.
Joe is also survived by two brothers, Mark Harkins of Perry and Scotty Ledlow of Byron; one sister and brother-in-law, Belinda Harkins Johnson and her husband, Mark of Warner Robins.
Born December 3, 1955, Jane was the daughter of the late Rev. Earl Broadway and Martha Grace White Broadway. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Broadway. She was the front office receptionist at Tift County High School and awarded the True Blue Award for 2016-2017. She formerly served on the Board of Special Olympics and was very active in .
Jane is also survived by one sister, Faye Broadway Turner Knight of Leary.
Memorial gifts may be made to , P. O. Box 385, Tifton, GA 31793.
