Joseph Theron Nipper
1934 - 2020
September 7, 1934 - October 2, 2020
Harrison, Georgia- Joseph Theron Nipper, 86, of Harrison, Georgia, passed away on October 2, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Macon, Georgia, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately following in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Jason Loggins will officiate.
Theron was born on September 7, 1934, in Columbus, Georgia, to the late Jimmy and Cassie Nipper. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He retired as a program manager from Robins Air Force Base after 35 years of service. Mr. Nipper was a Freemason and a member of the Mabel Lodge #255 for over 53 years. In his free time, Theron loved to hunt, fish, canoe, jog, and hike. He walked the entire Appalachian Trail in 12 months. He also enjoyed researching his family genealogy. He was a member of Sisters Baptist Church in Sandersville, Georgia.
Mr. Nipper was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jean Mills, and two sons-in-law John Fleming and Alan Layton.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Joan West Nipper; children Wanda N. Fleming, Daniel Eric Nipper (Penny), Jimmy Theron Nipper (Courtney), and Patricia N. Layton; eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and sister Elizabeth Rogers.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
OCT
10
Burial
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Memories & Condolences
