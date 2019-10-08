Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Tyler Flewellyn. View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Tyler Flewellyn

July 2, 1998 - October 4, 2019

Macon, GA- Joseph "Tyler" Flewellyn, 21, of Kathleen, GA, passed away October 4, 2019. Please wear your casual attire to the Celebration of his life that will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Phillip Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the following pallbearers, Brady Anderson, Dillon Strickland, Eric Espinosa, Joshua Goodman, Lawson Trawick, Montana Moore, Riley Everson, and Tucker Garland. The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday, October 9th at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Born on July 2, 1998, Tyler was the son of Bobby Flewellyn and Nikki (Danny Musselwhite. Never one to follow the crowd, it was clear from the beginning that Tyler would forge his path in his own special and unique way. He was infinitely kind, funny, adventurous, competitive to a fault, and fiercely loyal. He played hard and loved deeply. If Tyler was your bud, you definitely knew it. Tyler had many interest. Two of his earliest were his his love for motorsports and baseball. As a child, Tyler grew up on wheels. And although he was little at the time, apparently, he didn't get that memo. There were no wheels too big or motors too large. This was a family affair and countless memories were made with his brother, Blake, his cousins, Mary Elizabeth and Caroline Neisler, and countless family and friends. If Tyler wasn't on wheels, there was a ball in his hand. Some of his best memories and closest friends were made at the ball park. He was the "team little brother" for Blake's baseball teams from the time he could walk. Later he would go on to play little league baseball at WRALL as well as travel ball. This is where many of his closest friendships started. In Middle School, Tyler was a Gator on the Mossy Creek Middle School baseball team in 7th and 8th grade. He played for the HOCO Bears Baseball family his freshman thru senior years at Houston County High School. His senior year, Tyler was part of the 2015 HOCO baseball team that would go all the way, winning the 2015 GA State 5A ChampionSHIP. There is nothing like the closeness and friendships formed on ball fields over hours of long hard work, dedication, teamwork, and all the antics that go along with that. Those boys formed friendships and bonds that will stand the test of time. Tyler shined in academics as well. He was an honor graduate of the Houston County High School Class of 2016. Like most of his friends, Tyler loved to hunt and fish. While there aren't any mounted trophies, there are many fish still swimming around today after getting their Tyler Fishy kisses and sent on their way to swim another day. As for the ducks and such, his mother is eternally grateful to Matt Garland and the other dads for taking care of the feast and bonfire duties. Tyler loved the water from his earliest years. He didn't discriminate…pools, streams, rivers, lakes, and oceans — he didn't meet a swimming hole he didn't love. Tyler was employed at Central Georgia Marina in

Macon, GA. He was a hard worker but his playground was right outside the door. With his partners in crime, Tyler and Mary Elizabeth might have conned the boss, his uncle Jeff, to cut loose and hit the waves…of course with Blake, Caroline, and friends in tow. This past summer they all learned to "surf" and most days they could be found on the water working on their skills. Tyler had a wondrous sense of adventure and loved all things outdoors. After graduation, Tyler had wonderful opportunities to travel to many new places. His travels included Florida, Alabama, California, Indiana and driving cross country to Washington State with his friend Eric Espinosa. They traveled to Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, and Washington State. They made countless stops, hiking trails, climbing river rocks, and seeing the sites along the way. While in Washington, they worked hard but Tyler was filled with wonder at the endless beauty all around him. He was right at home on big tractors, harvesting corn with his tunes on and surrounded by beauty and nature.

They were planning another site seeing trip home that included the Redwood

Forest, the Grand Canyon and countless other stops on their way home.

Tyler was a beautiful soul with a smile that could light up any room and a heart that touched by so many. He will be dearly missed but he has moved on to the last adventure and he is dancing with the angels in heaven with his Savior.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha "Grandma" Curry, Jim "Pop" Curry, Wes "PaPa" Flewellyn, and Janice Bennett; uncle, Gregory Rebedew.

He is survived by his father, Bobby Flewellyn; mother, Nikki (Danny) Musselwhite; brothers, Blake Flewellyn and Danial Musselwhite; grandparents, Riley E. Bennett and Debra Bennet (MiMi and Papa); great grandmothers, Nancy Harris (Nana) and Frances Camp (Nanny); aunts and uncles, Tommy Rebedew, Sophia & Jason Everson, Beth Hudson, Carla & Alex Vento, Greggory and Michelle Phillips, Betty Hortman (and family), Mitch and Sherry Creel (and family), Wanda Bryant and family, Donna Stripling (and family), Teresa Montes (and family), Tom and Laverne Horton (and family), Donna & Bobby Myrick, and Elizabeth & Jeff Neisler; cousins, Jason Everson, Dustin Everson, Riley Everson. Mary Elizabeth Neisler, Caroline Neisler, Amelia Vento and Catie Phillips; a large extended family.

Tyler's Family would like to extend a special gratitude to Galen, Don, Ron,

Alyssa, James, Barb, Rob, and Reuben as well as, the Franklin County Sherriff's Office and Washington State Patrol. Thank you so much for taking such good care of our boy while he was there and all the help getting him home to us.

Please visit

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Joseph Tyler Flewellyn





Joseph Tyler FlewellynJuly 2, 1998 - October 4, 2019Macon, GA- Joseph "Tyler" Flewellyn, 21, of Kathleen, GA, passed away October 4, 2019. Please wear your casual attire to the Celebration of his life that will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Phillip Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the following pallbearers, Brady Anderson, Dillon Strickland, Eric Espinosa, Joshua Goodman, Lawson Trawick, Montana Moore, Riley Everson, and Tucker Garland. The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday, October 9th at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 1Million4Anna.org in honor of Tyler's best friend, Montana Moore.Born on July 2, 1998, Tyler was the son of Bobby Flewellyn and Nikki (Danny Musselwhite. Never one to follow the crowd, it was clear from the beginning that Tyler would forge his path in his own special and unique way. He was infinitely kind, funny, adventurous, competitive to a fault, and fiercely loyal. He played hard and loved deeply. If Tyler was your bud, you definitely knew it. Tyler had many interest. Two of his earliest were his his love for motorsports and baseball. As a child, Tyler grew up on wheels. And although he was little at the time, apparently, he didn't get that memo. There were no wheels too big or motors too large. This was a family affair and countless memories were made with his brother, Blake, his cousins, Mary Elizabeth and Caroline Neisler, and countless family and friends. If Tyler wasn't on wheels, there was a ball in his hand. Some of his best memories and closest friends were made at the ball park. He was the "team little brother" for Blake's baseball teams from the time he could walk. Later he would go on to play little league baseball at WRALL as well as travel ball. This is where many of his closest friendships started. In Middle School, Tyler was a Gator on the Mossy Creek Middle School baseball team in 7th and 8th grade. He played for the HOCO Bears Baseball family his freshman thru senior years at Houston County High School. His senior year, Tyler was part of the 2015 HOCO baseball team that would go all the way, winning the 2015 GA State 5A ChampionSHIP. There is nothing like the closeness and friendships formed on ball fields over hours of long hard work, dedication, teamwork, and all the antics that go along with that. Those boys formed friendships and bonds that will stand the test of time. Tyler shined in academics as well. He was an honor graduate of the Houston County High School Class of 2016. Like most of his friends, Tyler loved to hunt and fish. While there aren't any mounted trophies, there are many fish still swimming around today after getting their Tyler Fishy kisses and sent on their way to swim another day. As for the ducks and such, his mother is eternally grateful to Matt Garland and the other dads for taking care of the feast and bonfire duties. Tyler loved the water from his earliest years. He didn't discriminate…pools, streams, rivers, lakes, and oceans — he didn't meet a swimming hole he didn't love. Tyler was employed at Central Georgia Marina inMacon, GA. He was a hard worker but his playground was right outside the door. With his partners in crime, Tyler and Mary Elizabeth might have conned the boss, his uncle Jeff, to cut loose and hit the waves…of course with Blake, Caroline, and friends in tow. This past summer they all learned to "surf" and most days they could be found on the water working on their skills. Tyler had a wondrous sense of adventure and loved all things outdoors. After graduation, Tyler had wonderful opportunities to travel to many new places. His travels included Florida, Alabama, California, Indiana and driving cross country to Washington State with his friend Eric Espinosa. They traveled to Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, and Washington State. They made countless stops, hiking trails, climbing river rocks, and seeing the sites along the way. While in Washington, they worked hard but Tyler was filled with wonder at the endless beauty all around him. He was right at home on big tractors, harvesting corn with his tunes on and surrounded by beauty and nature.They were planning another site seeing trip home that included the RedwoodForest, the Grand Canyon and countless other stops on their way home.Tyler was a beautiful soul with a smile that could light up any room and a heart that touched by so many. He will be dearly missed but he has moved on to the last adventure and he is dancing with the angels in heaven with his Savior.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha "Grandma" Curry, Jim "Pop" Curry, Wes "PaPa" Flewellyn, and Janice Bennett; uncle, Gregory Rebedew.He is survived by his father, Bobby Flewellyn; mother, Nikki (Danny) Musselwhite; brothers, Blake Flewellyn and Danial Musselwhite; grandparents, Riley E. Bennett and Debra Bennet (MiMi and Papa); great grandmothers, Nancy Harris (Nana) and Frances Camp (Nanny); aunts and uncles, Tommy Rebedew, Sophia & Jason Everson, Beth Hudson, Carla & Alex Vento, Greggory and Michelle Phillips, Betty Hortman (and family), Mitch and Sherry Creel (and family), Wanda Bryant and family, Donna Stripling (and family), Teresa Montes (and family), Tom and Laverne Horton (and family), Donna & Bobby Myrick, and Elizabeth & Jeff Neisler; cousins, Jason Everson, Dustin Everson, Riley Everson. Mary Elizabeth Neisler, Caroline Neisler, Amelia Vento and Catie Phillips; a large extended family.Tyler's Family would like to extend a special gratitude to Galen, Don, Ron,Alyssa, James, Barb, Rob, and Reuben as well as, the Franklin County Sherriff's Office and Washington State Patrol. Thank you so much for taking such good care of our boy while he was there and all the help getting him home to us.Please visit www.maconmp.com to share your memories.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close