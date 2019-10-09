Joseph Tyler Flewellyn
July 2, 1998 - October 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Joseph "Tyler" Flewellyn, 21, of Kathleen, GA, passed away October 4, 2019. Please wear your casual attire to the Celebration of his life that will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Phillip Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday, October 9th at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 1Million4Anna.org in honor of Tyler's best friend, Montana Moore.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019