Joseph "Sonny" Vaughn, Jr.
January 5, 1942 - September 20,2019
Thomasville , Ga- Services for Joseph "Sonny" Daniel Vaughn, Jr. will be held 2pm Monday September 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel with Rev. Marty Carnes and Rev. Jeffrey Alligood officiating. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mr. Vaughn passed away September 20, 2019 at his home. Born January 5, 1942, in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late Julia Sanders and Joseph Daniel Vaughn, Sr. Mr. Vaughn grew up in Twiggs County. He was a member of the National Guard for six years, earning the rank of Sergeant. He was Service Manager and Vice President of Service and Parts for Barney A. Smith Lincoln Mercury in Macon, GA for 39 years. He moved to Thomasville in 2017. He is survived by his wife Melanie Herrington Vaughn; son Danny (Kelli) Vaughn; brother William C. "Bill" (Judy) Vaughn; grandsons Jackson Vaughn, Wyatt Vaughn, and Harris Vaughn; several nieces and nephews; caregivers Terry Shaw, James Mitchell, and Andrew Knight. He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Vaughn Evans, nephew William C. Vaughn Jr., niece Becky Vaughn Etheridge. Donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Georgia 114 Mimosa Dr. Thomasville, Ga 31792. The family will greet friends from 1-2pm before the service. Family and friends may visit his online tribute page at www.allenfh.com.
View the online memorial for Joseph "Sonny" Vaughn, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019