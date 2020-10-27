1/1
Josephine Duhart
1933 - 2020
Josephine Duhart
April 19, 1933 - October 18, 2020
Lizella, GA- Josephine Duhart passed away peacefully on October 18th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband William Henry Duhart Sr. after 55 years of marriage. Also by her mother Lizzie Harmon and brothers Thomas Harmon and Percy Smith.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed of Hawthornden State Hospital as a supervisor in services. She was a loyal member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Akron, Ohio as a missionary and a member of the church Usher Board.
She relocated to Lizella Georgia and continued her Christian walk as a member of Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church. Often referred to as "Josie" she is survived by her children, William H. Duhart Jr., Carol (Barry) Eisom, Linda (Keith) Lewis and proceeded in death by her youngest daughter Phyllis Campbell.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, her cousin Maxi Johnson as well as in-laws, Catherine Simmons, Eleanor Griggs, (Akron, Ohio) Harold (Margaret) Duhart, Clara Duhart (Atlanta; Georgia) and Dottie Duhart (Macon, Georgia) including a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other family relatives.
A graveside Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 3pm at the Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, 2005 Woodland Drive, Macon Georgia 31217


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2020.
