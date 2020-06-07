Josephine P. Payton
Aug. 26, 1932 - June 3, 2020
Byron, GA- Josephine P. Payton, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after battling dementia for several years. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 8 at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, led by Josh Maloy. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her first husband, Andrew Howard. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock.
Mrs. Payton was born in Kite, Georgia to the late Jobie and Elizabeth Bush Price. She went to school in Treutlen County, Georgia and was preceded in death by her 8 siblings. Josephine worked as a master cosmetologist for JC Penney for many years, before working and ultimately retiring from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. She was a former member of Parkway Assembly of God. Josephine dearly loved her son and grandchildren and will be deeply missed. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Esmond A. Payton in 2010.
Survivors include her son, David (Kim Green) Barber; granddaughters, Mandy (Rusty) Grimes, Shannon (Ricky) Hobbs, Crystal (Bobby) Barnes; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.