Josephine P. Payton
1932 - 2020
Josephine P. Payton
Aug. 26, 1932 - June 3, 2020
Byron, GA- Josephine P. Payton, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after battling dementia for several years. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 8 at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, led by Josh Maloy. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her first husband, Andrew Howard. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock.
Mrs. Payton was born in Kite, Georgia to the late Jobie and Elizabeth Bush Price. She went to school in Treutlen County, Georgia and was preceded in death by her 8 siblings. Josephine worked as a master cosmetologist for JC Penney for many years, before working and ultimately retiring from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. She was a former member of Parkway Assembly of God. Josephine dearly loved her son and grandchildren and will be deeply missed. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Esmond A. Payton in 2010.
Survivors include her son, David (Kim Green) Barber; granddaughters, Mandy (Rusty) Grimes, Shannon (Ricky) Hobbs, Crystal (Bobby) Barnes; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Josephine P. Payton



Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
