GOD BLESS Mr. JOSHUA HORNE who was a very nice young man and he loved the LORD. Plus he was a good fellow growing up learning about life we laugh and played together during the time we sent together. Bless his MOM (WANDA) and the FAMILY with our prayers and sympathy plus The HORNE FAMILY (Mrs. HORNE AND BB & ERICA)send all their LOVE AND RESPECT TO YOUR SON Mr. JOSHUA HORNE!!! May GOD BLESS YOU AND KEEP WITH PEACE & LOVE ALWAYS

MINISTER JOHNNIE B HORNE JR



