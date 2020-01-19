Joshua Don Marshall
February 2, 1979 - January 15, 2020
High Falls, GA- Joshua Don Marshall passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel with burial in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204. Rev. Lee Griffin will officiate. The family will greet friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Joshua was born February 2, 1979, in Farmington, New Mexico. His brother, Jason Butch Marshall preceded him in death.
Joshua is survived by his father, Mark Marshall of High Falls; mother, Marcella Dickinson of High Falls; brother, Brad Robert Kemp of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and grandmother, Mildred Marie Fry of Adelanto, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to donor' favorite charity.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joshua Don Marshall
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020