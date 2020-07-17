Joshua Lee Kaase
February 18, 1982 - July 13, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Joshua Lee Kaase, 38, of Byron, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, July 13, 2020. Josh was born February 18, 1982, in Macon, the son of Larry and Joy Kaase. He attended Bibb County schools and graduated from Central High School in 2000. A previous resident of Bibb, Peach, and Glynn counties, Josh had a love for family, friends, and the ocean. Some of his favorite pastimes were surfing and playing his guitar. Josh was always willing to help anyone in any way he could. With his quick wit and free-spirited personality, he easily brought a smile to the faces of those who knew him.
He is survived by his mother and father; brother, Matthew (LeAnne) Kaase; sister, Melissa (Jason) Batchelor; four nephews, Elijah and Gideon Batchelor and Bryant and William Kaase; three nieces, Makayla Batchelor and Isabella and Chloe Kaase; , half-brothers, Daniel Kaase and Bruce Kaase; half-sister, Michelle Kaase; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his aunt, Cathy Holton.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be received at the home of Joy and Larry Kaase at that time.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
