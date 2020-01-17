Josie Patterson Boltin
September 30, 1941 - January 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Josie Patterson Boltin, 78, passed away on January 14, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dziadual officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Josie was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late Jerome and Josie Atkinson Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denny Gene Boltin. Josie was retired from GMAC and was a member of Shurlington United Methodist Church. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She is survived by her son; Michael (Jill) Boltin of Woodbury, MN, daughter, Sonya (Steve) Jenkins of Macon, grandchildren, Kevin Boltin of Jefferson City, MO and Savannah Sessions of Macon, sister, Janette Burkhardt of CT and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Lynn Haven Health and Rehab and Hospice Care Options for their loving care.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020