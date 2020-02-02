Josie Pearl Knight
January 4, 1926 - January 31, 2020
Lizella, GA- Josie Pearl Knight, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 31, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Joe Williams and the Rev. Chris Minton officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
Josie was born in Frisco City, AL to the late Hosie and Juliet Bailey Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Knight and son, Ronald Lee Knight. Josie was a homemaker and a member of Parkway Assembly. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Lisa) Knight of Lizella, daughter-in-law, Donna Knight, two grandchildren, Keven (Jessica) Knight, Bailey (Jared) Smith, three great grandchildren and sister, Margaret (Howard) Broadhead.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020