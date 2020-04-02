Joy Kersey
Bullington
August 1, 1946 - March 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Joy Kersey Bullington, 73, of Macon, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Born in Fernandina Beach, Florida, Ms. Bullington was the much-loved daughter of the late Gerald and Kate Kersey. She moved to Macon at the age of 6. She graduated from A.L. Miller High School in 1964 and attended Columbus College. She spent her career in service to others, most recently as a paraprofessional in the Bibb County School System and previously as the secretary of Riverside United Methodist Church for 17 years. Her pleasant manner and constant dependability were appreciated by all who had the privilege of working with her or being a student in her class.
Currently, Ms. Bullington attended Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a loyal and kind friend who loved going to the beach and playing cards. Above all she loved spending time with her children and with her grandchildren to whom she was a devoted, beloved "Nona." Her grandchildren were her life. True to her name, she spread joy to all those she encountered.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Bullington was preceded in death by a grandchild, Ashleigh Elizabeth. Ms. Bullington is survived by her children, Dana Bullington Deaton (Mike) of Lizella, Georgia and David Bullington (Leslie) of Augusta, Georgia; and grandchildren, Kati Leigh, Daniel, Faith, Davis, and Pearl.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020