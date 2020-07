Joy R. Middlebrooks12/17/1952 - 07/04/2020Macon, Georgia- Joy R. Middlebrooks, 67, of Macon passed away July 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., officiated by Pastor Paul Dziadul. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.Mrs. Middlebrooks was employed as an Internet Service Counselor with Geico. She was also a Dental Hygienist for Dr. John Ferguson. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Milledgeville, GA and also a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.She was the daughter of the late Peter and Delma Clemons Novak. Mrs. Middlebrooks is survived by her husband, Charles G. Middlebrooks; brothers, Peter Novak (Lynn) and Jeffery N. Novak (Darlene); nieces, Larkin and Jennifer Novak; and her brother-in-law, Bruce H. Middlebrooks (Debra Anne).Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.