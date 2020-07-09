1/1
Joy R. Middlebrooks
12/17/1952 - 07/04/2020
Macon, Georgia- Joy R. Middlebrooks, 67, of Macon passed away July 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., officiated by Pastor Paul Dziadul. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.
Mrs. Middlebrooks was employed as an Internet Service Counselor with Geico. She was also a Dental Hygienist for Dr. John Ferguson. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Milledgeville, GA and also a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She was the daughter of the late Peter and Delma Clemons Novak. Mrs. Middlebrooks is survived by her husband, Charles G. Middlebrooks; brothers, Peter Novak (Lynn) and Jeffery N. Novak (Darlene); nieces, Larkin and Jennifer Novak; and her brother-in-law, Bruce H. Middlebrooks (Debra Anne).
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Joy R. Middlebrooks



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
03:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
