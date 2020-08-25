Joyce Ann Smith
April 12, 1950 - August 22, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Joyce Smith entered eternal life on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was known and loved by so many as one of the most caring and absolutely beautiful souls. Joyce dedicated her life to her family, friends, and serving the Lord. She had a heart for making everyone she met feel loved.
Joyce was an active member of First Baptist Church of Centerville, and very dearly loved her church family.
Her spirit and love is carried on by her loving husband of 51 years, Marcus Smith; along with her two children, Gerry Smith (Tina), and Lauren Smith-Cropper (Clay); four grandchildren, Joshua, Annsley, Natalie, and WC, who meant the world to her; sister, Deborah Carroll, and brother, Lee Carroll; along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Albert R. Clay; mother, Era Mae Davis-Carroll; and angelic daughter, Lyndsey Nicole Smith.
Visitation will be Friday August 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Centerville with the funeral immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Afterward, Joyce will be laid to rest at First Baptist Church Centerville Cemetery.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
