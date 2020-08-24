Joyce B. Colvin
March 3,1948 - August 22, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Joyce Colvin, 72, passed away at Houston Medical Center on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Born in Washington County, Georgia, Joyce was the daughter of the late Jess Morgan and Annie L. Edwards Cosby. She retired as a Sales Manager for a local convenience store. Joyce's greatest love was her family.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Pollard; and brothers, Jess and Charlie Cosby.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband, Arthur Colvin of Warner Robins; sons, Virgil Pollard (Lynn), Mark Pollard (Dawn), and Brian Pollard (Maria), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Jessica Cochran (Justin), Adam Pollard, Brandy Pollard, Taylor Pollard, Jacob Hudgens, Brandon Pollard, Trisha Harvey; great-grandchildren, Kali, Anabelle, and Kam; and sister, Judy Rogers (Jimmy).
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Colvin will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
