Joyce Bell Kramp
January 4, 1939 - November 18, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Joyce Bell Kramp went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was 80 years old. The daughter of the late Hansel and Lottie Mae Smith, Joyce was born in Cochran, Georgia. She was a talented hairdresser for many years before going to work with Olin Mills Photography, from which she retired. In 1988, Joyce moved to Melbourne, Florida, where she loved fishing. Joyce also enjoyed traveling, and looking at many different varieties of flowers. She loved her family unconditionally and in return she meant the world to them.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kramp was preceded in death by her siblings, Wallace Smith, Dorothy Tanner, Y.H. Smith, Roy Smith, Ivey Smith, Wayne Smith, Clariece Wiliford, and Wendell Smith.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 27 years, Walter Kramp of Melbourne, Florida; children, Patti Williams (David) of Warner Robins, Jimmy Bell (Tonya) of Elko; grandchildren, Nicole Crofutt (Jimmy), Michelle Lawson, Ashley Cusick (Scott), Kelly Frank (Dusty), all of Warner Robins, Kathryn Bell of Bonaire, Megan Horton (Hunter) of Haynesville, Chuckie Amerson (Lindsey) of Elko, Brittany Amerson of Warner Robins; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and brothers, Julian Smith (Patricia) of Wrightsville and Kelly Smith (Brenda) of Big Spring, Kentucky.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Kramp will be entombed in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2019