Joyce Brownlee Padgett
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Brownlee Padgett.
June 12, 1928 - March 26, 2019
Macon, Ga- Joyce Brownlee Padgett, 90, of Macon, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. A private burial will take place Friday, March 29, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Joyce was born on June 12, 1928 in Macon, Georgia to the late I.B. Roberts, Sr. and Alma Thomas Roberts. She was a member of Houston Heights Baptist Church. Joyce was a former house parent for the State of Georgia and a past queen of Daughters of the Nile and a member of the Shriners Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband; Albert F. Padgett and one son; Ronnie Brownlee
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her children; Wanda Toole (Frank), and Wayne Brownlee (Felicia). Two grandchildren; Justin White and Eric Toole. Two great grandchildren. Siblings; I.B. Roberts, Jr. (Shirley) and Faye Adams.
Friends may sign the online regsiter at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joyce Brownlee Padgett
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019