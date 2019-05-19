Joyce Carter Moran
December 22, 1930 - May 17, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Joyce Carter Moran, 88, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation to be held the hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Piney Mountain Methodist Church Cemetery, in Wrightsville, Georgia, at 2:00 p.m. following the funeral services.
Joyce was born in Johnson County, Georgia, to Clarence and Addie Flanders Carter on December 22, 1930. Each of her family members shared different special memories about Joyce, but the very first thing they all said almost together, was that she loved the Lord first and foremost. Joyce was remembered for always singing gospel hymns and sharing her love of arts and crafts with the ones she loved. She was an amazing cook and she especially loved to sew. Joyce took the extra time to make sure each thing was perfect and she absolutely treasured the role of mother to any family member that needed her. Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by two sons, Ronnie Dollar and Hiram "Buddy" Dollar.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Joyce are her children, Sue and Jr Blair of Carrollton, Georgia, David and Michelle Dollar of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Nancy and Peter Johnson of Valdosta, Georgia, Tommy Dollar of Atlanta, Georgia, Gloria and Russell Smith of Warner Robins, Georgia, Jimmy Dollar of Macon, Georgia, Keith Moran, Kelvin and Nell Moran, Karen Shumate and Jamie Dollar, all from Warner Robins, Georgia; her brother, Gary Carter of Cary, Georgia; and numerous grandchildren.
