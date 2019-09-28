Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Daniel Mann

May 27, 1924 - September 25, 2019

Macon, GA- Joyce Daniel Mann of Macon died Wednesday after a short illness. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, 746 Cherry Street. The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Riverside United Methodist Church, followed by a luncheon reception in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery.

Mrs. Mann was born in Macon on May 27, 1924, to Joseph W. Daniel Sr. and Bonnylin Middlebrooks Daniel. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dr. David S. Mann; son, Gary Edward Mann; sister, Elizabeth Daniel Denton; brother, Dr. Joseph W. Daniel Jr.; and beloved cousins Jane Middlebrooks McKissack and Edith Middlebrooks Butler, among many other loved ones.

Joyce lived in Macon for most of her life. She graduated from A.L. Miller High School and attended Mercer University, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She graduated from Wesleyan College with an A.B. degree in psychology, completing her college education in only three years.

Later, at the Mercer University Veterans Guidance Center, she worked as a certified psychometrist and conducted psychological tests, mostly on veterans returning from World War II. She subsequently administered such tests at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where her husband was a resident physician at Columbia Hospital.

Mrs. Mann was a charter member of Riverside United Methodist Church, where she served on the Board of Stewards and held various offices in the United Methodist Women. She taught Sunday School to children for several years and was a member and past president of the Beaty-Gray Sunday School class. In the mid-1970s, she was a member of the Riverside committee that traveled to historic Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg, Va., to advise about the design of the Riverside sanctuary, then being planned. As a result, the present Riverside sanctuary is a replica of Bruton Parish Church.

Joyce belonged to and held many offices in the Bibb County Medical Society Alliance, was active for several years in the Crusade for the March of Dimes and solicited funds for the . While living in Albany when her husband practiced medicine there, she served as president of the Dougherty County Medical Society Auxiliary.

She enjoyed children, church, cooking, travel, gardening, decorating, volunteering and playing bridge and other card games. She was a member and past president of the Hill and Dale Garden Club. She was a founding member of the Middle Georgia Historical Society (now the Historic Macon Foundation) and a past president of the Rosa Taylor Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association, as well as a member of the Mercer Half Century Club, the Sidney Lanier Cottage and River North Country Club. When her children were young, she served as a leader in the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.

Survivors include two sons, David H. Mann and Clark D. Mann (Tina); a daughter, Beverly Gromer (Greg); and three grandchildren, Daniel D. Chance, Christina Mann Slotter (Stephen) and Jackson D. Mann.

Other survivors include four nieces, Bonnylin Denton McGarity, Deryl Joyce Denton Hoyal, Deborah Daniel Schwartz and Bonnylin Daniel Covey; three nephews, Joseph W. Daniel III, Bennett Daniel and Dr. Fred Daniel; and her sister-in-law, Mary Helen Daniel Schwartz. Joyce loved all of them, along with her several great-nieces and great-nephews, and all her Middlebrooks kin. She greatly valued and enjoyed her friendships within her church and with the fellow members of her garden club and two bridge clubs.

Donations may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204; Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse; the Methodist Home; or the .

Mrs. Mann greatly admired both the Rev. Billy Graham and his wife, Ruth, and she wanted this poem to be included in her obituary:



"Time to Adore"

By Ruth Bell Graham



And when I die

I hope my soul ascends

Slowly, so that I

May watch the earth receding

Out of sight,

Its vastness growing smaller as I rise,

Savoring its recession with delight.

Anticipating joy is itself a joy.

And joy unspeakable

And full of glory needs more

Than "in the twinkling of an eye,"

More than "in a moment."



Lord, who am I to disagree?

It's only we have much to leave behind;

So much … Before.

These moments of transition

Will, for me,

Be time to adore.



