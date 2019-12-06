Joyce Fox Judie
May 27, 1959 - November 29, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness the family of Joyce Fox Judie announces her passing on November 29, 2019. She was one of seven children born to Lavada Fox in St Louis, MO on the 27th of May, 1959. Shortly after graduating from High School she joined the United States Army and served in combat. After basic training she met Thomas Toye who she inspired to join and serve in the Army. They later married and had two children, Ebonie and Corey Toye. While raising her children she served proudly in combat in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm. After divorce she later met her husband to be Edward Judie Jr. at Ft. Drum New York and was married on July 10, 1998. Together they raised five children and two grandchildren, Ebonie, Malika, Corey, Kareem, Khalil, Trinity, and Triston. She retired from the military after serving 20 years as a Sergeant First Class. She then became an educator of not just her family and friends but the classroom. She went on to teach in elementary, middle school and college. She graduated college with two master degrees. She was a member Alpha Kapa Alpha Inc. She was a world traveler, a brave warrior, spirted student, inspiring teacher, loving mother, supportive wife and loved her community. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Edward Judie Jr., as well as three sons, two daughters, two grandsons, her beloved sister, four brothers, extended family and friends. Viewing services will be held in the Chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3PM until 6PM. Please send Flowers by Wednesday December 11, 2019 to 1645 Redman Ave, St.Louis, MO 63138.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019