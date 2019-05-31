Joyce Hortman
09/01/1938 - 05/29/2019
Athens, GA- Joyce Harris Hortman, 80, beloved sister and mother, dies May 29, 2019 in Athens Georgia. Joyce was born September 1, 1938 in Crawford County. She was the daughter of the late John Robert and Lillian Lucille Harris and the wife of the late Daniel Hortman, Sr. Joyce was a graduate of Crawford County High School and attended business school in Macon, Georgia. Afterwards, Joyce was a secretary for several businesses. Later, she and Dan operated a truck stop and restaurant for years.
Joyce was a devoted member of Northway Church in Macon, Georgia. Her faith and love of family were the strengths that sustained her.
Joyce is survived by her only son Daniel (Danny) Hortman, Jr.; three brothers, William F. Harris of Macon, GA, Charlie Harris (Betty) of Musella, GA and Russell Harris (Evelyn) of Musella, GA; two sisters, Nancy Sneathen (Carl) of Atlanta, GA and Ann Gillespie (Charlie) of Athens, GA; nephew, Chris Harris of Atlanta, GA; many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tanya Anne Hortman; her parents; her brothers, John Robert Harris, Jr. and Hinton Harris; and sisters, Margaret Harris and Doris Almgren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Musella Baptist Church with internment at Roberta City Cemetery. Visitation will be immediately after the graveside service at the old annex building at Musella Baptist Church, Musella, GA.
Flowers may be given in memory of Joyce or memorials may be made to .
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2019