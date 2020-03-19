Joyce Hughes Stokes
April 21, 1928 - March 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Joyce Hughes Stokes, 91, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was a resident of Pinegate Community in Macon where she had many friends.
Joyce was born in Abbeville, Georgia to the late Charlie Thomas and Ada DeLoach Chapman. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Augustus L. Hughes Jr. and Joseph Harold Stokes; son Augustus Lee Hughes III; grandson Augustus Lee Hughes, brothers Pete Chapman, Roy Chapman, Billy Chapman, John Chapman, and Lewis Chapman; sisters Margaret Chapman, Charlotte Armento, and Mildred Dupree. She is survived by her daughter Melanie (Gene) Tootle, son Edward (Mitty) Hughes; brother Donald (Marilyn) Chapman; grandsons Jeff Hughes, David Tootle, and Ben Tootle; granddaughters, Jenie Cato, and Elizabeth Sims; twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was as long time active member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Joyce was an avid quilter and served as a Quilting Judge. She made many beautiful quilts for her family. Joyce also loved to grow and cultivate African Violets. She loved to share her knowledge and served as a Judge in many competitions.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1290 College Street, Macon 31201 or the of Georgia, 2452 Spring Road, NE, Smyrna, GA 30080. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Donyal Tripp for all the help she provided Joyce.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020