1/1
Joyce Johnson Barron
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Johnson Barron
August 28, 1953 - August 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Joyce Johnson Barron, 67, of Macon, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hart's Mortuary or the residence to cover funeral services. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence, 3391 O'Hara Drive South. A balloon release will be held at 3:00PM Friday at her residence.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and to see the full obituary.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Joyce Johnson Barron



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved