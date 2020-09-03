Joyce Johnson Barron
August 28, 1953 - August 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Joyce Johnson Barron, 67, of Macon, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hart's Mortuary or the residence to cover funeral services. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence, 3391 O'Hara Drive South. A balloon release will be held at 3:00PM Friday at her residence.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.