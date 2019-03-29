Joyce L. Smith
Nov. 20, 1949 - Mar. 27, 2019
Culloden, GA- Joyce Laverne Fowler Smith, 69, of Culloden, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice with her family by her side. Visitation will be held on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Immediately following, Joyce will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Brian Moore will officiate.
Joyce was born on November 20, 1949 in Tifton, Georgia to the late Robert Lee Fowler and Mary Ola Watson Fowler. She lovingly worked as a homemaker her entire life, taking care of her family, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; Larry Eugene Smith, Sr. and siblings; Lee Fowler and Mary Jean Self.
Left to cherish her memory is her children; Larry Eugene Smith, Jr., Sabrina Aylene Smith Carter (Bruce), Steven Wayne Smith (Jennifer) and Robert Lewis Smith (Dana). 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Siblings; Carolyn Sorrow, J.F. Fowler, Polly Fowler, Charlie Fowler, Linda Fay Darley, and Elizabeth Fowler.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019