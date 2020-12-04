Joyce Laverne Bray
March 14, 1945 - December 1, 2020
Byron, Georgia - Joyce Laverne Irby Bray, 75, of Byron, Georgia passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Faith Tabernacle in Byron. Burial will follow in the Byron City Cemetery. Pastor David Yancey and Joseph Yancey will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12 noon till service time in the church. Face coverings will be required. The service will be livestreamed on Fairhaven Funeral Home-Macon Facebook.
Born in Macon, she was the daughter of the late Powell Irby and Opal Chalker Irby. She was a retired accountant with Southern Bell Telephone and a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Mrs. Bray was a faithful member of the Faith Tabernacle in Byron. Preceded in death by her uncle, Jerry Chalker (Carolyn).
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Harvey J. Bray. Children, Lisa Marie Bray Gibson (Luke), John David Bray and Alan Harvey Bray. Eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Uncle, Jerry Chalker (Carolyn).
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.