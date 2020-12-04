1/1
Joyce Laverne Bray
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Laverne Bray
March 14, 1945 - December 1, 2020
Byron, Georgia - Joyce Laverne Irby Bray, 75, of Byron, Georgia passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Faith Tabernacle in Byron. Burial will follow in the Byron City Cemetery. Pastor David Yancey and Joseph Yancey will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12 noon till service time in the church. Face coverings will be required. The service will be livestreamed on Fairhaven Funeral Home-Macon Facebook.
Born in Macon, she was the daughter of the late Powell Irby and Opal Chalker Irby. She was a retired accountant with Southern Bell Telephone and a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Mrs. Bray was a faithful member of the Faith Tabernacle in Byron. Preceded in death by her uncle, Jerry Chalker (Carolyn).
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Harvey J. Bray. Children, Lisa Marie Bray Gibson (Luke), John David Bray and Alan Harvey Bray. Eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Uncle, Jerry Chalker (Carolyn).
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Faith Tabernacle
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Faith Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved