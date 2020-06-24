Joyce McAfee Martin
October 3, 1930 - June 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Joyce McAfee Martin passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 89. Due to Covid 19 issues, her celebration of life will be private at this time.
The daughter of Charles O. McAfee and Lucie Montgomery McAfee, Joyce grew up in Macon before attending Duke University, where she graduated in 1952. At Duke, she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, Who's Who among students in American Colleges and Universities, Phi Kappa Delta, Pi Mu Epsilon (math honorary), and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was also a member of the Chapel Choir and the Student Judicial Board.
T. Baldwin Martin, Jr. swept her off her feet during her senior year at Duke and they were married in the fall after her graduation. She devoted her life to him, to her children, grand and great grandchildren every day thereafter.
Joyce and T. Baldwin Martin, Jr. were married at the First Christian Church in 1952. Later they were founding members of the Woodland Christian Church where she served as Treasurer for a number of years. She served as Treasurer of several other organizations including the Junior League of Macon, the Ocmulgee Little League, and the Morning Music Club. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and served on the Board of the American Cancer Society.
In more recent years, Mrs. Martin has been a member of the Mulberry Methodist Church, where she sang in the Ainsworth Choir and was a member of the Joy Class.
In 2000, Mrs. Martin joined the Macon Duplicate Bridge Club where she attained the rank of Silver Life Master. She also was an ardent supporter of the Macon Symphony Orchestra.
Volunteer activities have included driver for Meals on Wheels program at Christ Church and pianist in Resident Led Sunday School at Carlyle Place where she and Mr. Martin resided happily for their last years.
Survivors include, 2 daughters, Molly Martin of Macon, Judge Beverly Martin of Atlanta, 2 sons, T. Baldwin Martin III (Diane) of Williams, OR., Fred M. Martin (Traci) of Macon, 1 granddaughter, 5 grandsons, 8 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial gifts to Mulberry Methodist Church or to one of your choice.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
