December 4, 1938 - April 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Joyce Marsha McGrath, 80, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Joyce was born in North Bergen, New Jersey, on December 4, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Donald DeDecker. She retired from Kar Products with over 30 years of dedicated service. As her sons grew, Joyce took great pride in being a den mother to her boys' Boy Scouts troops, and was everyone's favorite mom. A fun-loving lady with a witty sense of humor and a contagious laugh, Joyce was always selfless and caring. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and would travel to Iowa and California with every opportunity that arose.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, James "Jim" McGrath, Sr.
Joyce's memory will forever be treasured by her loving sons, James "Jim" McGrath, Jr. (Patricia) of Los Angeles, California, Scott McGrath of Warner Robins and Todd McGrath (Rhonda) of Des Moines, Iowa; grandson, Kyle McGrath and granddaughter, Fiona McGrath; and siblings, Marilyn Beckmann, Edward DeDecker, Carolynn Ott, and Claire Vasquez.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joyce McGrath to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
