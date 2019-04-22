Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce McGrath. View Sign

Joyce McGrath

December 4, 1938 - April 20, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Joyce Marsha McGrath, 80, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Joyce was born in North Bergen, New Jersey, on December 4, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Donald DeDecker. She retired from Kar Products with over 30 years of dedicated service. As her sons grew, Joyce took great pride in being a den mother to her boys' Boy Scouts troops, and was everyone's favorite mom. A fun-loving lady with a witty sense of humor and a contagious laugh, Joyce was always selfless and caring. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and would travel to Iowa and California with every opportunity that arose.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, James "Jim" McGrath, Sr.

Joyce's memory will forever be treasured by her loving sons, James "Jim" McGrath, Jr. (Patricia) of Los Angeles, California, Scott McGrath of Warner Robins and Todd McGrath (Rhonda) of Des Moines, Iowa; grandson, Kyle McGrath and granddaughter, Fiona McGrath; and siblings, Marilyn Beckmann, Edward DeDecker, Carolynn Ott, and Claire Vasquez.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joyce McGrath to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Go to





View the online memorial for Joyce McGrath





Joyce McGrathDecember 4, 1938 - April 20, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Joyce Marsha McGrath, 80, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019.Joyce was born in North Bergen, New Jersey, on December 4, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Donald DeDecker. She retired from Kar Products with over 30 years of dedicated service. As her sons grew, Joyce took great pride in being a den mother to her boys' Boy Scouts troops, and was everyone's favorite mom. A fun-loving lady with a witty sense of humor and a contagious laugh, Joyce was always selfless and caring. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and would travel to Iowa and California with every opportunity that arose.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, James "Jim" McGrath, Sr.Joyce's memory will forever be treasured by her loving sons, James "Jim" McGrath, Jr. (Patricia) of Los Angeles, California, Scott McGrath of Warner Robins and Todd McGrath (Rhonda) of Des Moines, Iowa; grandson, Kyle McGrath and granddaughter, Fiona McGrath; and siblings, Marilyn Beckmann, Edward DeDecker, Carolynn Ott, and Claire Vasquez.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joyce McGrath to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Funeral Home McCullough Funeral Home

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.