Joyce Pineola

February 28, 1929 - July 8, 2019

Pineola, NC- Joyce Warriner, age 90, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home.

She was born on February 28, 1929 in Polk County, Florida, a daughter of the late Walter Roach and the late Ruth Gandy Roach.

Joyce attended the Edison Community College in her early years, where she received an Associates Degree. She was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed volunteering her time in her community. She was very active in her church, Higher Ground Church of God in Pineola, where she was the Women's Ministry Leader. She was well known for her cooking and candy making skills, always sharing with family and friends. One of the highlights of her year was being in charge of the food for Vacation Bible School at her church. An avid reader, Joyce volunteered at numerous libraries over the years.

Always striving to give back to her community and remain active, she served on the Board of Directors for the Avery Council on Aging. Being a very active member of the Avery County Senior Center brought her so much joy and pleasure. The fellowship and friends she had thru the Senior Center remained constant in her heart and thoughts daily.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her: Husband, Norman Frank Warriner; Two Sisters, Faye Mills, Genevieve Bouchillon; Two Brothers, A. J. Roach, Wally Roach; Daughter in Law, Regina Warriner; Son in Law, Rev. George Tribble; Great Grandson, Pfc. Cade Warriner, who died while serving his country in Afghanistan.

Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Gwendolyn Tribble of Bonaire, GA, Daughter, Pam (Bobby) Loven of Pineola, NC, Son, Michael Warriner of Rabun Gap, GA, Sister, Carolyn Snapp of Vero Beach, FL, Eight Grandchildren, Nineteen Great Grandchildren, Three Great-Great Grandchildren.

Services for Joyce Warriner will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Carol

