Joyce Ray, 85, of Gray passed away on August 19, 2020. Joyce grew up in Wrightsville, GA. She grew up during a time where hard work and good character were of the utmost importance. She spent her youth helping on the family farm assisting her mother with household duties, picking cotton, harvesting corn, peas, and watermelon. Joyce was a petite woman, but a force of nature. She was always up for an adventure and would spend her years making everlasting memories to pass on to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce was the daughter of the late Harvey Lee and Eunice Holton. She was the fifth of seven children. Herbert, Mary, Kristin, Virginia, Joyce, Dot, and Evelyn. Her and her siblings had a close bond that lasted throughout her life. Family was always the most important part of her life. Her family continued to grow and she became Aunt Joyce to eleven nieces and nephews. Joyce married the late, James 'PoBoy' Ray in 1959. The couple began a family and raised four children together; Danny, Lisa (Al), Deborah (Jeff), and Angela. Joyce spent her adult years caring for her family and for others. She had a natural ability to be a caretaker to others in need. She worked at Central State Hospital and Macon Rehailitation. Joyce spent her spare time enjoying her family, gardening, playing cards, and spoiling her grandchildren. Joyce was lovingly called Granny by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce was surrounded by 12 grandchildren and later on blessed with 16 great grandchildren. As kids, her grandchildren were her world. They spent time learning to sew, bake, play bingo, and cards. Granny took the kids yard sale shopping, fishing, swimming, and to eat at some of her favorite restaurants. Granny was firm, but loving. As time passed, Granny was happy living a quiet life in a secluded area in Jones County. She enjoyed watching Westerns, Nascar, tending to her cats and planting gardenias. During visits, Granny would reminisce about her experiences as a young woman and provide advice to live by (at times unprovoked advice). Her stubbornness, honesty, and wisdom was always unfiltered and part of her charm. There was never dull moment with Granny. She was full of anecdotes and tales from her youthful adventures. There will be a little less color in the world with her passing. Joyce (Granny) believed in Christianity and turned to God to comfort her in times of need. She was a member at Elam Baptist Church of Gray. Heaven has gained a lively, spirited, dynamic angel. Joyce (Granny) was reunited in Heaven with her three daughters (Lisa, Deborah, Angela), husband (James), siblings (Herbert, Mary, Virginia, Kristin), and great grandchild (Alyssa). The family will celebrate Joyce's life 4pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Elam Baptist Church in Gray, GA.