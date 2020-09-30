1/1
Joyce S. Minix
1949 - 2020
April 23, 1949 - September 28, 2020
Lizella, GA- Joyce Simpson Minix passed away peacefully at her home on the afternoon of Monday, September 28, 2020. She was 71.
Mrs. Minix was born on April 23, 1949, in Ashburn, Georgia to the late James Edward and Mary Janett Holley Simpson. She was the epitome of a down-home Southern lady who devoted her entire life to caring for her family. She was always "put together" and never left the house without her hair being fixed. In her younger days, she enjoyed horseback riding and fishing, but at the end of the day, her world always revolved around her husband and her sons. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of thirty-four years, Curtis Minix; and her siblings, Mary Jane Kinser and Brenda Phillips.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving children, Mark Moore (Kelly) and Enoch Moore, Jr.; her grandson, Hunter Lucas Moore; her siblings, Edward Simpson, Tommy Simpson, Christine Ray, Roger Simpson, and Debbie Lane; the father of her children, Enoch Moore, Sr; and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation with Mrs. Minix's family will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Magnolia Park Mausoleum with the Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating. Following the service, Mrs. Minix will be laid to rest next to her husband in Magnolia Park Mausoleum. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
